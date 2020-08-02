In a first, Mumbai traffic signals feature women pedestrians

First time in India, a traffic signal in Mumbai's Dadar has displayed a female pedestrian signage in a bid to promote gender equality. Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray shared the information on social media on Saturday. Tweeting the image of Dadar traffic signal where symbol of women pedestrian were depicted on the traffic light and the signboard, he wrote, "If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. Ward-GN of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!"

First time in India, a traffic signal in Mumbai's Dadar has displayed a female pedestrian signage in a bid to promote gender equality. Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray shared the information on social media on Saturday. Tweeting the image of Dadar traffic signal where symbol of women pedestrian were depicted on the traffic light and the signboard, he wrote, "If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. Ward-GN of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!"

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Aditya Thackeray also applauded the efforts of the BMC Commissioner Kishori Pednekar, Ward-GN of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and local corporator Vishakha Raut for implementing the idea.

The initiative is taken under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘Culture Spine’ project, which is a pet project of Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray.

While the initiative is a first in India, in Europe, several countries display female pedestrian figures in their traffic signages. Australia's Melbourne city has been using female pedestrians in their traffic lights to promote gender equality since 2017.

Topics Mumbai