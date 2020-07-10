In a first, NFR train runs with electric locomotive up to New Jalpaiguri

Indian Railways has taken a big stride towards the goal of 100% electrification of its network. In this context the railways has recently operated the 05956/55 Delhi-Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail which also becomes the first North Frontier Railway owned train to run on electric traction from Delhi upto New Jalpaiguri Jn,instead of Din Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, thus saving Rs20.4 crore annually.

This was informed by the Railway Ministry in its official Twitter handle in a tweet. New Jalpaiguri is an important railway station which falls in the state of West Bengal which was recently elctrified by Indian Railways under its to achieve 100% electrification programme.

The Brahmaputra Mail which originates from Dibrugarh in India's north-eastern state of Assam used to get changed to electric traction from diesel traction at Din Dayal Upadhyaya Jn which is situated at Uttar Pradesh .

But now with the electrification done till New Jalpiaguri electric locomotives can go up there instead of being changed at Din Da. yal Upadhyaya Jn to diesel locomotive. The distance between New Jalpiaguri and Din Dayal Upadhyaya Jn is about 700km. Indian Railways expects to save around ₹20.4 crore annually on fuel consumption since the train will get to run a major portion of its journey with an electric locomotive instead of diesel locomotive.

Brahmaputra Mail is a daily passenger train which connects Dibrugarh in Assam to national capital Delhi. The train travels through the state of Assam,Nagaland,West Bengal, Bihar Uttar Pradesh before ending its journey at Delhi.

Here is the tweet by Ministry of Indian Railways.

Another stride towards 100% electrification of Railways:



05956/55 Delhi-Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail becomes the first North Frontier Railway owned train to run on electric traction from Delhi upto New Jalpaiguri Jn,instead of Din Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, thus saving Rs20.4Cr annually. pic.twitter.com/hwEa8PrJUy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 7, 2020

Another stride towards 100% electrification of Railways:

05956/55 Delhi-Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail becomes the first North Frontier Railway owned train to run on electric traction from Delhi upto New Jalpaiguri Jn,instead of Din Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, thus saving Rs20.4Cr annually.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated