Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today informed that over three lakh tests were conducted over past 24 hours to diagnose COVID-19, the highest number of tests conducted in a single day in the country so far. Overall, 1.24 crore tests have been done far, including 3.2 lakh done on Tuesday.

In a bid to increase the testing, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,223 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (865) and private sector (358) across the country. This includes RT-PCR labs (633); TrueNat Labs (491) and CBNAAT Labs (99).

India registered a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 9,36,181 today, while the death toll climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. In 24 hours, 20572 patients were declared cured, the highest number in a single day.

Around 63.24% of patients have recovered so far.

Of the 582 new deaths reported, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat , 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Punjab has reported nine fatalities followed by Jammu and Kashmir with eight, Assam, Haryana and Odisha four each, Jharkhand three, Chandigarh two while Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand have reported one death each. (With Agency Inputs)

