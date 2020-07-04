Home >News >India >In a first, over 700 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 712 coronavirus cases on Saturday which took the number of cases in the state to 35,398, the health department said.

Death toll due to the virus rose to 1,927 with 21 new fatalities, it added.

For the first time, one-day rise in number of patients crossed 700 in the state.

473 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered cases to 25,414.

There are now 8,057 active cases in the state with 68 patients on ventilator, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 35,398, new cases 712, total deaths 1,927, discharged patients 25,414, active cases 8,057 and people tested so far 4,04,354.

