Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom (UK). This was the first conversation between the two leaders after King Charles assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the King for his successful reign.
The leaders talked about a number of subjects ranging from climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy transition, etc. PM Modi appreciated King Charles's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues of mutual interest.
“Prime Minister briefed His Majesty on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles," the PMO said in a release.
Both leaders also exchanged views on how to strengthen the functioning of the Commonwealth of Nations. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.
The conversation between the leaders came at a time when the two countries are negotiating a trade deal. In December, India and UK concluded their sixth round of talks for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
The seventh round of negotiations is expected to be conducted in the United Kingdom (UK) in January.
Currently, the two nations' bilateral commerce is worth GBP 29.6 billion. Both parties formally began trade negotiations in January 2021 with the goal of increasing their bilateral trade. The deadline for "Diwali" was kept, but it was postponed due to political developments in the UK and disagreements over specific trade pact provisions.
The UK anticipates that a deal will lower tariffs, create opportunities for UK services like financial and legal, and permit British companies to grow in the Indian market.
