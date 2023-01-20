In a first, SSC conducts multi-tasking staff exam in 13 regional languages

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has conducted Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for the first time, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

The minister said the move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide level playing field to all job aspirants and ensure that no one is denied an opportunity or is at a disadvantage due to language barrier.

Singh added that the move will fulfil the long pending demand of candidates from different states, particularly from southern India. “This is likely to benefit a very large number of candidates from all over the country."

He said efforts are on to gradually include all languages mentioned in eighth schedule to the Constitution.

Singh also said that it was the continuous endeavour of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to provide level playing field to different sections of the population so as to bridge regional disparities and attain ideals of the Constitution while at the same time celebrating the linguistic diversity of our country.

Singh said in order to review the scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the SSC, including the medium in which the examinations are conducted, the Department of Personnel and Training had constituted an Expert Committee.

“The Committee, has, inter-alia, recommended that it would be in fitness of things to conduct the examinations for lower-level posts in multiple languages, which, to begin with, can start with a few languages and then gradually increase to include all the languages mentioned in Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The Government has accepted the recommendations of the Committee," he added.

Staff Selection Commission is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the Union government, its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (Non-Gazette) and Group C (Non-Technical Posts) in various ministries and departments.