In a first, SSC conducts multi-tasking staff exam in 13 regional languages

In a first, SSC conducts multi-tasking staff exam in 13 regional languages1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Staff Selection Commission is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the Union government, its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (Non-Gazette) and Group C (Non-Technical Posts) in various ministries and departments.
New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has conducted Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English for the first time, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.
