In a first this monsoon season, water levels at key reservoirs dip below 10-year average2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- During the week ended 16 August, India received 26.0 mm of rainfall, 58% below normal for the period.
New Delhi: Water level in India's key reservoirs slipped below the 10-average, a first this monsoon season, as rainfall activity turned sluggish across many parts of the country.
New Delhi: Water level in India's key reservoirs slipped below the 10-average, a first this monsoon season, as rainfall activity turned sluggish across many parts of the country.
According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), water level at 146 reservoirs as on Thursday was at 111.285 billion cubic metres (bcm), 62% of their combined storage capacity. The level was unchanged week-on-week, but was lower than 135.88 bcm a year ago, and less than the 10-year average of 112.92 bcm. “The live storage available in 146 reservoirs as of Thursday is 82 % of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 99% of storage of average of last ten years," the CWC said.
According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), water level at 146 reservoirs as on Thursday was at 111.285 billion cubic metres (bcm), 62% of their combined storage capacity. The level was unchanged week-on-week, but was lower than 135.88 bcm a year ago, and less than the 10-year average of 112.92 bcm. “The live storage available in 146 reservoirs as of Thursday is 82 % of the live storage of corresponding period of last year and 99% of storage of average of last ten years," the CWC said.
During the week ended 16 August, India received 26.0 mm of rainfall, 58% below normal for the period.
During the week ended 16 August, India received 26.0 mm of rainfall, 58% below normal for the period.
A higher water level bodes well for India's agriculture because farmers mostly rely on reservoir water for irrigating rabi crops.
A higher water level bodes well for India's agriculture because farmers mostly rely on reservoir water for irrigating rabi crops.
Water level in reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh was higher year-on-year, while in Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, the level fell.
Water level in reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh was higher year-on-year, while in Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, the level fell.
As far as regional variations are concerned, water level at 40 reservoirs in the southern region were 34% lower than last year and 30% below last week’s levels. Water levels in 21 major dams in the eastern India were 14% less than the corresponding period last year and 13% lower than the last 10-year average level. This is due to 20% and 13% deficient monsoon so far in east India and south peninsula, respectively. A large segment of agriculture crops in these states are still rain-fed.
As far as regional variations are concerned, water level at 40 reservoirs in the southern region were 34% lower than last year and 30% below last week’s levels. Water levels in 21 major dams in the eastern India were 14% less than the corresponding period last year and 13% lower than the last 10-year average level. This is due to 20% and 13% deficient monsoon so far in east India and south peninsula, respectively. A large segment of agriculture crops in these states are still rain-fed.
About 10 reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan had 15% more water than last year and 16% above the average of the past decade average because of surplus rainfall in north-west region. In the case of 49 dams in west India and 26 reservoirs in central India, water level was 16% less on year and 6% lower as compared to the last 10-year average level and 1% less year-on-year and 3% more than the last 10-year average level, respectively, as per the CWC bulletin issued on Thursday.
About 10 reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan had 15% more water than last year and 16% above the average of the past decade average because of surplus rainfall in north-west region. In the case of 49 dams in west India and 26 reservoirs in central India, water level was 16% less on year and 6% lower as compared to the last 10-year average level and 1% less year-on-year and 3% more than the last 10-year average level, respectively, as per the CWC bulletin issued on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall over east and adjoining central India over the next two days and over northeast India in next three days. A fresh wet spell of heavy precipitation over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains is expected from Sunday. The rest of the country is expected to see subdued rainfall in the next four to five days.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall over east and adjoining central India over the next two days and over northeast India in next three days. A fresh wet spell of heavy precipitation over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains is expected from Sunday. The rest of the country is expected to see subdued rainfall in the next four to five days.
Cumulative rainfall across the country so far this monsoon season, that started 1 June, remains 6% below normal. East and northeast, south peninsular India and central India have recorded 20%, 13% and 4%, below normal rains, respectively, so far in the season ending September.
Cumulative rainfall across the country so far this monsoon season, that started 1 June, remains 6% below normal. East and northeast, south peninsular India and central India have recorded 20%, 13% and 4%, below normal rains, respectively, so far in the season ending September.
Northwest India, on the other hand, has received 9% above normal rains.
Northwest India, on the other hand, has received 9% above normal rains.