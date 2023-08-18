About 10 reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan had 15% more water than last year and 16% above the average of the past decade average because of surplus rainfall in north-west region. In the case of 49 dams in west India and 26 reservoirs in central India, water level was 16% less on year and 6% lower as compared to the last 10-year average level and 1% less year-on-year and 3% more than the last 10-year average level, respectively, as per the CWC bulletin issued on Thursday.