In a first, UP Metro places double T-girder at IIT Kanpur station

According to the UPMRC, there are many types of girder used in the structure of the Metro, whose main task is to incorporate precast construction to enhance the speed in delivering the project. Generally, a group of single girders is used to form the base of the concourse of the elevated Metro stations, but in Kanpur Metro, double T-girder is used to form the base of the station's concourse. The girder is named after its shape resembling like the letter 'T' in English.