In a first, US military aircraft refuels at India's Port Blair

Four Indian naval ships, including a stealth corvette had then teamed up with USS Nimitz carrier strike group and three other ships in the Eastern Indian Ocean near the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The USS Nimitz, which is the US Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, was on its way back from the South China Sea through the Malacca Straits, where it had conducted operations in tandem with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group to support, what Washington called “a free and open Indo- Pacific,“ and “ an international rules-based order wherein each country can reach its potential without sacrificing national sovereignty."