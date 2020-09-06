Home >News >India >In a first, UV tech to sanitise tokens as Lucknow Metro restarts from tomorrow
1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 07:53 PM IST PTI

With Lucknow Metro set to resume operations from Monday, it will become the first metro service in India to use ultraviolet technology for token sanitisation for passenger safety

LUCKNOW : With Lucknow Metro set to resume operations from Monday, it will become the first metro service in India to use ultraviolet (UV) technology for token sanitisation for passenger safety, the organisation said in a statement here.

Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), on Sunday conducted an inspection and checked an overview of operational preparedness from Hazratganj to Munshipulia stations.

A special interactive session was also conducted at CCS Airport metro station for media persons showcasing the safety measures adopted and other arrangements done by Lucknow Metro catering for the safety of commuters.

In a statement issued here, the Lucknow Metro said it has laid special emphasis on contactless travel, sanitisation, social distancing, hygiene and cleanliness. Various rigorous steps have been undertaken to ensure a safe and convenient commuting experience for passengers.

Social distancing markers have been placed on alternate seats to maintain sufficient gap between passengers inside the train.

Frequently touched areas inside trains like grab rails, grab poles, grab handles, passenger seats and door surfaces from the inside are sanitised regularly.

Lucknow Metro has also become the first metro with cashless facility of multiple tokens/tickets with GoSmart card.

A GoSmart user has a contactless trip right from entering the metro station, boarding the train to exiting the premises. The automatic sensor of AFC gates detects the card from a distance without tapping it. So, the only thing a GoSmart card user comes in contact with are the sanitised train seats.

Social distancing markings and signages are in place at all stations to ensure an adequate gap among passengers while queuing up near ticket counters, ticket vending machines, security check frisking points, entry-exit AFC gates, etc, the statement further said.

