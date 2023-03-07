In a first, woman officer set to take charge of an IAF combat unit1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:41 PM IST
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a distinguished helicopter pilot, will take charge of an air defence unit deployed in Punjab and responsible for tackling aerial threats from Pakistan, officials familiar with the development said on the eve of Women’s Day.
New Delhi: A woman officer is set to lead a frontline combat unit for the first time in the Indian Air Force’s 90-year history.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×