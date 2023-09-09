In a first, you can travel to Bhutan from India via railway. Details here1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 04:34 PM IST
The fully funded Indian government’s estimated INR 10 billion project of 57.5-kilometer railway line will connect Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Sarpang, Bhutan. The project’s anticipated completion date is set for 2026.
The India Government has allotted ₹120 Billion for the extensive expansion of railway infrastructure in the north eastern region. This move will facilitate the much awaited first-ever Bhutan-India railway link, Bhutan Live reported.
