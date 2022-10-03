In a historic first, Saudi Arabia's Muslim World League celebrates Gandhi Jayanti2 min read . 10:40 AM IST
India has received unusual praise from Saudi Arabia's World Muslim League for its policy of non-violence and tolerance towards all
Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi across the world on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on 2 October.
India has received unusual praise from Saudi Arabia's World Muslim League for its policy of non-violence and tolerance towards all.
Hailing Mahatma Gandhi for being a pioneer of the philosophy of non-violence, the Muslim World League, for the first time, paid tribute to Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said that the day should be an occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally.
"Today, October 2, we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour the birthday and remember the life of Mahatma Gandhi, a visionary, freedom fighter, and follower of non-violence. Today also is the International Day of Non-Violence," Muslim World League wrote in a tweet.
It added that October 2 should be used as an opportune day to spread the message of non-violence on an international level. "Every year, the world celebrates the International Day Of Non-Violence, celebrating the life of the pioneer of the non-violence philosophy, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. An occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally through education and public awareness," it tweeted.
The Muslim World League is an international non-governmental Islamic organization based out of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Mecca or Makkah is the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad and is the location of Islam's holiest place Ka'aba.
October 2 also coincides with the International Day Of Non-Violence.
"On this day every year, the world celebrates the International Day Of Non-Violence, remembering the life path and strategy of the pioneer of the philosophy of Non-Violence, Mahatma Gandhi. It is an occasion to spread the message of Non-Violence through education and public awareness."
Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.
Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.
The wishes extended by the organization on the birth anniversary of "Bapu" underscores the forging of ties between India with the Muslim and Arab world at large.
Notably, there has been a paradigm shift in the relationship between the two countries under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
