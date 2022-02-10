Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: Marginal drop in new Covid cases; positivity rate at 4.25%

The state also logged 39 Covid related deaths, Bengaluru accounted for 17 of them.
  • Karnataka recorded 5,019 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.
  • The state also logged 39 Covid related deaths, Bengaluru accounted for 17 of them.

BENGALURU : Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that the state had recorded 5,019 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours. 

In that, the state capital Bengaluru accounted for 2,315 new Covid-19 cases.

The state also logged 39 Covid related deaths, Bengaluru accounted for 17 of them. 

13,923 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in the state in the past twenty four hours and were discharged from hospitals. 

The active caseload in the state now stands at 52,013, and that of Bengaluru stands at 21k after Thursday's addition. 

According to the official bulletin 1,17,956 tests were also conducted in the past twenty four hours in the state. 

The state had witnessed 5,339 new coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 39,12,100 and toll to 39,495. 

The state also recorded 16,749 discharges in 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,11,615, a health bulletin said.

The state has also been grappled with tensions in the student community wherein Muslim girls have not been allowed to attend classes wearing a Hijab, in the face of massive protests from students wearing saffron colours. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!