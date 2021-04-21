OPEN APP
'...in a positive frame of mind,' says Shashi Tharoor after testing positive for Covid-19

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media. (ANI Photo)
 1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2021, 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive,' the Congress MP announced today
  • The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram informe that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress veteran wrote, "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive."

Tharoor also hoped to deal with the deadly virus in a "positive" frame of mind.

"Hoping to deal with it in a positive frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister & 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19. He is isolating at home. The Congress leader said that he has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the 50-year-old wrote.

Another senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a high fever. The 88-year-old later tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours.


