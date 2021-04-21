'After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive,' the Congress MP announced today
The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram informe that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress veteran wrote, "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive."
Tharoor also hoped to deal with the deadly virus in a "positive" frame of mind.
"Hoping to deal with it in a positive frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister & 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he added.
After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.