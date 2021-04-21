Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'...in a positive frame of mind,' says Shashi Tharoor after testing positive for Covid-19

'...in a positive frame of mind,' says Shashi Tharoor after testing positive for Covid-19

Premium
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaks to the media. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive,' the Congress MP announced today
  • The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram informe that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The MP from Thiruvananthapuram informe that his sister and 85-year-old mother have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress veteran wrote, "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Taking to Twitter, the Congress veteran wrote, "After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day and a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I'm Covid positive."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tharoor also hoped to deal with the deadly virus in a "positive" frame of mind.

"Hoping to deal with it in a positive frame of mind, with rest, steam and plenty of fluids. My sister & 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19. He is isolating at home. The Congress leader said that he has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the 50-year-old wrote.

Another senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday with a high fever. The 88-year-old later tested positive for Covid-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Co-WIN ready for phase 3 of covid vaccination with some tweaks

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra reports record 568 Covid-19 deaths, over 67,000 cases in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
Premium

Kerala sees highest one-day Covid spike, CM promises free vaccines for all adults

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
Premium

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga calls off visit to India

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST

Meanwhile, nearly 3 lakh new Covid-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases.

As many as 1,32,76,039 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,67,457 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.