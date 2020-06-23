In a season of layoffs, here’s where jobs can be found

Pramod Bhasin, chairman of Clix Capital, a digital lending NBFC, pointed out that the number of calls that have to be made have increased since customers are asking for restructuring of their loans. “People are asking if they can pay late or early. This is taking a lot more effort. We have engaged with collection agencies a month and a half ago," Bhasin said. “There will anyways be more defaults because of worsening economic situations. The effort of collections would go up regardless of the moratorium," he added. Clix Capital has about 50 people in its collections team.