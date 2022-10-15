Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the economy of the country, a day after the International Monetary Fund described the country as a bright spot amid the global economic crisis.
Addressing the IMF Committee during the ongoing annual meeting of the World Bank and the IMF, the finance minister said, "In a world of uncertainties, India is one of the very few standout performers".
She said India's National Statistical Organisation (NSO) has now placed the GDP growth for Q1 of the current financial year 2022-23 at 13.5% on a year-on-year basis – the highest among the large economies.
The central government, she noted, is on a consolidation path and has budgeted to prune the GFD-GDP ratio to 6.4% from 6.7% in 2021-22 and 9.2% in 2020-21.
According to Sitharaman, touching 13.5% GDP growth in Q1 enabled India to cross the pre-pandemic level by 3.8%.
"We see consumer spending picking up at 26% in Q1. This is made possible by bolstering consumer confidence and revival of contact-intensive activities. But still, there's scope for improvement as the key trade, hotel, restaurant GVA is yet to cross the pre-pandemic level," Sitharaman said.
On the investment side, she said, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) growth shot up to 20% in Q1, driven largely by governments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the transport sector as also by housing, construction, steel, pharma and IT in the private sector.
"Both exports and imports are growing at double digits but import growth is more robust than that of exports, reflecting the revival of the domestic economy and the divergent slowdown in the global economy," FM Sitharaman added.
On foreign exchange reserves, the FM said the decline is due to the valuation changes arising from an appreciating US dollar.
"India's foreign exchange reserves at $537.5 billion as on September 23, 2022, compare favourably with most peer economies. Two-thirds of the decline in reserves is due to valuation changes arising from an appreciating US dollar and higher US bond yields," Sitharaman said.
Indeed, there has been an accretion of $4.6 billion to the forex reserves in Q1:2022-23 on a balance of payments (BoP) basis.
According to Sitharaman, elevated imported inflation pressures remain an upside risk for the future trajectory of inflation, amplified by the continuing appreciation of the US dollar.
In this context, Sitharaman said, calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation has continued to restrain the broadening of price pressures, anchoring inflation expectations and containing the second-round effects.
Further, Sitharaman said that the turnaround of the corporate sector as also as the banking sector provides a buffer for absorbing risks in the economy. In the pre-pandemic phase, these sectors were suffering from the twin balance sheet problem. Restitution of their balance sheets has been a priority, she added.
Sitharaman said the soft interest rates regime during the Covid-19 years helped corporates restructure their debt and reduce interest costs. Their debt-equity ratios have since fallen to 0.5. The reduction of the corporate tax rate in the pre-Covid phase also helped corporates absorb the pandemic shock.
Similarly, the banking sector has posted six-year lows on non-performing assets (NPAs) and slippage ratios.
India also sees strong credit growth at 15% in September 2022. The total resource flow to the corporate sector so far is five times that of last year's mobilisation, mainly by way of bank credit, CPs, and FDI, she added.
