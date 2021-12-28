In a worrying sign that Omicron variant has took a strong footing in Mumbai, the city has reported over 1,000 cases for the first time in months, the city's municipal corporation has announced on Tuesday. The daily case tally has grown by nearly 70% when compared with the previous day.

Mumbai today has reported 1,377 coronavirus cases, while 338 people have recovered from the disease. The overall recovery in the city stands at 97%.

Currently, there are 5,803 active coronavirus cases in the city. Mumbai has reported 803 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's municipal body BMC has urged citizens to be extra cautious amid recent surge in cases.

"The recent rise of new cases begets extra caution from our end. We cannot let the city that never sleeps, slow down again," BMC tweeted.

Maharashtra has reported 2,172 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,098 people were discharged or recovered from the disease. A total 22 fresh deaths have been reported today in the city.

The active case tally in the state currently stands at 11,492.

However, no new Omicron case has been reported in the state. Till date, a total of 167 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Delhi too has reported a big spike in daily coronavirus cases with 496 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Currently, the active Covid tally stood at 1,612. With a single death reported today, the total death toll touched 25,107.

Bloomberg, citing various experts, reported that India may see a spurt in Covid-19 growth rate within days and head into an intense but short-lived virus wave as the highly-infectious omicron variant moves through the crowded nation of almost 1.4 billion.

“It is likely that India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short," Paul Kattuman, professor at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge which has developed a Covid-19 India tracker, wrote in an email to Bloomberg. “New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week," he said, adding that it was hard to predict how high the daily cases could go.

