In affidavit to SC, Centre says no large-scale irregularities in NEET-UG, counters calls for re-examination

In response to the NEET controversy, Central government has informed the Supreme Court that there is no justification for re-conducting NEET-UG 2024. It cited the absence of significant irregularities and the potential harm to legitimate candidates.

First Published5 Jul 2024, 04:14 PM IST
The Narendra Modi-led government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court amid the escalating NEET row. The Centre said there there was no need to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 in the absence of any evidence of large scale irregularities in the examination. It also contended that a fresh exam would adversely affect the lives of lakhs of genuine candidates.

The Centre said that it has already asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive probe into entire gamut of alleged irregularities.

