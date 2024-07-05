In affidavit to SC, Centre says no large-scale irregularities in NEET-UG, counters calls for re-examination

The Narendra Modi-led government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court amid the escalating NEET row. The Centre said there there was no need to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 in the absence of any evidence of large scale irregularities in the examination. It also contended that a fresh exam would adversely affect the lives of lakhs of genuine candidates.
The Centre said that it has already asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a comprehensive probe into entire gamut of alleged irregularities.