The Narendra Modi-led government has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court amid the escalating NEET row. The Centre said there there was no need to re-conduct NEET-UG 2024 in the absence of any evidence of large scale irregularities in the examination. It also contended that a fresh exam would adversely affect the lives of lakhs of genuine candidates.

