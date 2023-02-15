In 'Amrit Kaal', it has become 'Shut Up India': Congress on BBC raids by I-T dept
- The Income Tax Department survey operation against BBC India continued for the second day on Wednesday with sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)_ government at the centrea nd said that anybody who dares to speak about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘past' is ’raided' referring to the sudden Income Tax Department conducted ‘survey’ on Delhi and Mumbai offices of BBC on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×