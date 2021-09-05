In another milestone, India administered more Covid-19 vaccine doses than all of G7 nations put together, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry informed that over 18 crore (180 million) vaccine doses were administered in the month of August.

“Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive," the government's social media handle MyGovIndia tweeted.

The G7 nations included Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, France and Japan.

Canada administered 3 million doses and Japan 40 million doses in the two lowest and highest ranges, respectively, according to data tweeted out.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that more than 4.37 crore (4,37,83,160) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

According to a press statement, more than 66.89 crore (66,89,80,635) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Further, more than 1.56 crore doses (1,56,96,450) are in the pipeline.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and Union Territories by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

