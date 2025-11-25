In Ayodhya, PM Modi calls Ram Mandir flag a symbol of struggle, resolve, Ram Rajya values - Key highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 25, hoisted a saffron flag atop the 191-foot shikhar of the Ram temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, during the flag ceremony, in celebration of the completion of the temple's construction. During the ceremony, PM Modi termed the Ram temple flag as the “dharma dhwaja,” calling it a symbol of struggle, resolve and Ram Rajya's values.

Advertisement

The prime minister was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Ram Mandir flag ceremony.

PM Modi noted the “wounds and pain” carried through centuries has finally beginning to heal, as the 500-year-old resolve to complete the Ram temple has now been realised with the flag ceremony.

‘Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag’: PM Modi Calling the moment “epochal,” the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that “the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram.”

PM Modi said, “This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s years.”

Advertisement

“For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless….This flag is a symbol of resolve, guiding us on the path of awakening and dedication. It represents the fulfillment of dreams that have been passed down through centuries, a result of the sincere efforts and penance of saints.” Also Read | Ayodhya adorned with 100 tonnes of flowers ahead of flag ceremony

Congratulating Ram bhakts who have contributed in the construction of the Ram mandir, PM Modi added that the flag atop the temple would stand as a testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood. PM Modi said, “Our Ram doesn't discriminate and we too are moving forward with the same spirit.”

Advertisement

The prime minister said that when India complete its 100 years of independence in 2047, “we will have to ensure a developed India.”

Speaking about Lord Ram, PM Narendra Modi said that Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as Maryada Purushottam, the embodiment of righteousness – a transformation shaped deeply by the knowledge, guidance and mentorship of Maharshi Vashishtha.

“Affection of mata Shabari, the devotion of Hanuman, and the friendship of others contributed to Ram's growth. Ayodhya is home to seven temples, including the temple of mata Shabari, representing the tribal community, and the temple of Nishadraj, symbolising friendship."

About the Ram temple flag According to an official statement, the saffron flag measuring 22 feet x 11 feet is made of parachute-grade cloth with a thick nylon hoisting rope, and is mounted atop a 161-foot spire.

Advertisement