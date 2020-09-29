In backdrop of India-China border standoff, Quad to meet in Tokyo on 6 October

The Quad meeting is expected to be focussed on strategic and security challenges in the region and joint strategy is also to be discussed, although security and strategy will be the key focus. The meeting may also give an opportunity to the like-minded countries to discuss and improvise on global supply chains. Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that over-dependence on a single source is risky for global supply chain.Japan and India had recently signed a military pact enabling them to exchange supplies and logistical support.