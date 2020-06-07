In Baring PE's move to delist Hexaware, there is a history of failed exits

In one more attempt, the company’s promoters on Friday announced plans to delist the company from stock exchanges, paving way for a long awaited exit. HT Global IT Solutions, holding company for Baring holds a 62.4% stake in Hexaware. On Friday, it offered Rs285 per equity share to purchase the remaining shares to take its shareholding to 90% and then go private. This announcement led to the share price rising 20% and it was locked in an upper circuit at Rs311.3 for the rest of the day.