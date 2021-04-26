This is an extreme crisis situation, said Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) on Monday as it continues to deal with a shortage of oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.

According to the health facility, none of the 104 oxygen cylinders sent for emergency refills has reached back even after three days.

"We have 104 oxygen cylinders, used to transfer extremely ill Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU and from wards to ICU in case of emergency - happening very frequently. All 104 cylinders were sent three days back to three locations for an emergency refill," said the hospitals.

"For the last three days, our staff and transport are camping there but to no avail. Currently, the hospital is in beg and borrow mode and it is an extreme crisis situation. Hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to finish quickly," it added.

Several hospitals across the country are struggling to arrange a continuous supply of oxygen. In Delhi, hospitals, including Pentamed, Jaipur Golden and Gandhi Hospital, took to social media to send out SOS messages about dwindling stocks.

The Jaipur Golden Hospital denied admission requests from more patients, a day after it reported 20 deaths amid a shortage of life-saving gas.

Delhi government officials said the received medical oxygen is much less than a demand of 700 metric ton daily even as the Railways announced that first Oxygen Express train for the city carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas will depart from Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh on Sunday night.

Although the SGRH had received an adequate supply of medical oxygen on Sunday, procuring cylinders continues to be a daunting task.

With nine metric tonnes of oxygen supplied to it on Sunday, officials at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here said, "The hospital did not have to press the panic button the whole day. No SOS calls were made. We hope the night also passes peacefully."

Delhi govt's portal

While announcing the extension of lockdown in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to leading industrialists of the country to help provide oxygen and cryogenic tankers to Delhi amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas required to save serious Covid-19 patients.

He further said that the state and central teams are working together to ensure that the demand is met.

"We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply," said Kejriwal.





















Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.