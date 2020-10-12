In Bihar, a battle between the old guard and the new

All of them have to face Nitish Kumar whose commitment to Bihar cannot be questioned. Aside from a few gaps, he has ruled Bihar for about 15 years. During this time, he has given 50% reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies. He has reserved 35% of jobs for women in government departments. Girls were given free bicycles to enable them to go to school. And to top it all, he has enforced prohibition in the state. He has made landmark decisions on roads, agriculture, rural electrification, the water-on-tap scheme and student credit card schemes, all of which have set him apart from the common and garden politician.