'It was the team experience that was the real prize. Brilliant. Let's remember that; in business and in all of life,' Anand Mahindra tweeted
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was all praises for the famous Indian player Kidambi Srikanth, who not only fostered team spirit but also led the Indian men's badminton team to their first-ever Thomas Cup gold medal.
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Monday and shared what the ace Indian shuttler said about team spirit and urged everyone to "remember that: in business and in all of life." Sharing a snippet from the ace player Kidambi Srikanth, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, stating, “all of us enjoyed being a team. It was a different experience. The icing on the cake was winning the title." Sharing the quote, Mahindra wrote, “He says the Thomas Cup title was simply “Icing on the cake." It was the team experience that was the real prize. Brilliant. Let's remember that; in business and in all of life."
Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on winning the historic Thomas Cup.
The Indian team scripted history on Sunday by winning the first-ever Thomas Cup crown ever since its inception in 1949. On this occasion, PM Modi held a special interaction with the team and congratulated them on reaching such a great height.
"I have never seen a Prime Minister actually calling a sports team after a win. It happens only in India & it motivated us to a whole new level. We were very happy that he took out time from his busy schedule and congratulated us on our victory," Chirag Shetty said.
In the final match on Sunday, India registered a hard-fought yet convincing win against 14-time champions Indonesia.
"It feels really really good. The way we played, I think it's one of the happiest days of my life. It feels like a fairytale because beating Indonesia in a Thomas Cup final and that too 3-0, it could not have got any better," said Chirag.
