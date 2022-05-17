Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Monday and shared what the ace Indian shuttler said about team spirit and urged everyone to "remember that: in business and in all of life." Sharing a snippet from the ace player Kidambi Srikanth, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, stating, “all of us enjoyed being a team. It was a different experience. The icing on the cake was winning the title." Sharing the quote, Mahindra wrote, “He says the Thomas Cup title was simply “Icing on the cake." It was the team experience that was the real prize. Brilliant. Let's remember that; in business and in all of life."