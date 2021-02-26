OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In case of delay in salary, pension for govt employees, interest should be paid: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court. (HT archive) (HT_PRINT)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive) (HT_PRINT)

In case of delay in salary, pension for govt employees, interest should be paid: Supreme Court

2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 12:08 PM IST ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday said salaries and pensions are "rightful entitlements" of government employees and in case of delay, they should be paid with interest.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said salaries and pensions are "rightful entitlements" of government employees and in case of delay, they should be paid with interest.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the government which has delayed the payment of salaries and pensions should be directed to pay interest at an appropriate rate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Coimbatore on 25 February.

National Medical Commission will bring great transparency: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:02 PM IST
Saints performing rituals on the bank of the River Yamuna during Kumbh Purva Vaishnav Baithak, in Mathura on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Kumbh 2021: Vaccination must for officials on duty, says Uttarakhand Chief Secy

1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
India on Thursday requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community in Canada after they held a ‘Tiranga Yatra rally’ in support of farm laws.

Protest in Canada's Burnaby against attacks on Hindus by Khalistan supporters

1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
High security outside Antlia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

'Trailer': Threat letter in SUV with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house

1 min read . 11:33 AM IST

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

"The direction for the payment of the deferred portions of the salaries and pensions is unexceptionable. Salaries are due to the employees of the State for services rendered. Salaries in other words constitute the rightful entitlement of the employees and are payable in accordance with law. Likewise, it is well settled that the payment of pension is for years of past service rendered by the pensioners to the State. Pensions are hence a matter of a rightful entitlement recognised by the applicable rules and regulations which govern the service of the employees of the State," the Bench noted in its order.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had allowed a Public Interest Litigation filed by a former District and Sessions Judge and directed the payment of the deferred salary for the months of March-April 2020 together with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum and payment of deferred pension for the month of March 2020 with a similar rate of interest

The Andhra Pradesh government approached the top court contending only the component of interest part of the High Court judgement.

The state government stated that the decision to defer the payment of salaries and pensions was taken due to the precarious financial position in which the State found itself as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that the State had acted bona fide and there would be no reason to saddle it with the liability to pay interest.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

While disposing of the appeal, the apex court directed in substitution of the interest rate of 12 per cent per annum which has been awarded by the High Court, the government of Andhra Pradesh shall pay simple interest computed at the rate of 6 per cent per annum on account of deferred salaries and pensions within a period of 30 days.

"There can be no gainsaying the fact that the government which has delayed the payment of salaries and pensions should be directed to pay interest at an appropriate rate," the Bench said. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout