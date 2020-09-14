In centre-state GST tussle, growth will be casualty

To be sure, the additional borrowing on account of shortfall in GST compensation will not be treated as states’ liability. If the states’ choose to borrow the entire shortfall of ₹2.35 trillion, which includes the revenue lost from GST implementation and the pandemic-induced lockdown, the principal will be paid back to states from future sin taxes. States will, however, have to pay the interest. Or states could collectively borrow ₹97,000 crore, the revenue shortfall from GST implementation according to the centre, and the centre will pay both the principal and interest. However, the centre has not specified what happens if the cess collections again fall short of requirement next year.