The Chandigarh administration decided to allow the opening of all shops, besides announcing the continuation of night and weekend curfew in the city.

“All shops will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 3 pm," said an official statement. The decision was taken in the wake of declining COVID-19 cases and setback to traders and shopkeepers as they suffered due to closure of their shops.

The trading community had been demanding from the city administration to allow non-essential shops to reopen as they were suffering huge losses.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh registered 245 fresh Covid cases on Monday. The city has been steadily witnessing a drop in the number of daily infections.

The administration asked shopkeepers to sanitise their shops and also said customers and all those who attend their place must wear face masks.

“The concerned market associations must ensure availability of masks both at shop floors and entry points to markets. They will also ensure that there is no congestion or crowding inside the shops premises or in the open areas of the market places," said the statement.

The Chandigarh administration on May 17 had announced extension of weekend curfew restrictions by one more week.

All shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gym, libraries, spa, salons, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will continue to remain closed, it further said.

Restaurants will not be allowed any in-room dining. However, home delivery and take away will be allowed, it further said.

