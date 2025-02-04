News
In charts: Making sense of air pollution claims by Nikhil Kamath’s podcast guest
Summary
- American tech millionaire Bryan Johnson made waves in India after walking out of a podcast with Nikhil Kamath, citing poor air quality as a major health concern. Here's a closer look at the alarming impact of air pollution.
Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing research, walked out of a podcast recording with Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath, complaining about discomfort due to the poor air quality.
