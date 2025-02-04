In charts: Making sense of air pollution claims by Nikhil Kamath’s podcast guest

India, which has among the highest number of polluted cities in the world, paints an equally grim picture when it comes to lung cancer. India had an estimated 1.5 million persons with cancer in 2023, up 12% since 2018, according to data from the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), shared in the Rajya Sabha in July 2024. Cancers of the lung, mouth, stomach and oesophagus were the most common among males, while cancers of the breast and cervix uteri were the most common among females, according to the NCRP 2020 report—the latest available.