In charts: Delhi AQI at 463 today, Kaithal in Haryana is most polluted

The air quality index (AQI) in several cities in northern India stayed in the “severe" zone on Sunday morning. Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality at 11 am, five were in Haryana, and four were in Uttar Pradesh. The national capital, Delhi, recorded one of its worst air quality days so far, with the AQI reaching a level of 463, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.