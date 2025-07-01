In charts: How Indo-Pak conflict hit flights, visits to Azerbaijan, Türkiye
The DGCA data for May shows the extent of disruption, from airline cancellations to a sharp decline in domestic passenger traffic growth, caused by the four-day India-Pakistan conflict.
The four-day conflict between India and Pakistan left the entire country on edge. Its impact was felt on the airline industry as flight cancellations soared and air passenger traffic growth slowed in May. At the same time, calls to boycott Azerbaijan and Türkiye were made after the West Asian nations seemingly supported Pakistan over India, which resulted in fewer visits by Indians during the month.