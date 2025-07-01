In charts: How Indo-Pak conflict hit flights, visits to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

As airports were shut and flights were cancelled, domestic air passenger traffic growth plummeted to the lowest since March 2022. Passenger air traffic grew only 1.9% in May, much lower than the 8.4% growth recorded in the previous month. The northern region was the main catalyst for this, as shown by additional airport footfall data (domestic and international) from the Airports Authority of India. The western region was also hit, but the impact was less pronounced. Airport footfalls declined 8.7% year-on-year in the northern region in May, while they grew only 1.5% in the western region. In April, the northern region had recorded 7.3% growth and the western region 8.3%.