In charts | India’s defence exports at record high, but here’s a reality check2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:06 PM IST
- India’s defence exports increased by 24% from a year ago but it is still 54% short of achieving the 2025 goal of ₹35,000 crore. The country also remains the largest importer of defence equipment, and its share in global arms exports is tiny
India’s defence exports have increased tenfold in the last six years, showed a Mint analysis of Ministry of Defence data. Defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹15,918 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, a 24% increase from the previous year's exports of ₹12,815 crore.
