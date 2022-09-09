In charts: India slips in Human Index Development report

India slips two places in HDI 2021 at 132nd rank against 130 in 2020.

2 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Three decades have passed since the first Human Index Development report was released by UNDP. With India slipping to 132nd place in the HDI report 2021 released on September 8 here is how much the nation has developed in the past 30 years.