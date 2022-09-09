Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  In charts: India slips in Human Index Development report

In charts: India slips in Human Index Development report

India slips two places in HDI 2021 at 132nd rank against 130 in 2020.
2 min read . 09:31 PM ISTPaurush Omar

Three decades have passed since the first Human Index Development report was released by UNDP. With India slipping to 132nd place in the HDI report 2021 released on September 8 here is how much the nation has developed in the past 30 years.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released the Human Development Index (HDI) 2021 on Thursday. According to the report, India has slipped by 2 places ranking 132 against 130 in the year 2020 out of 191 countries. this leaves

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released the Human Development Index (HDI) 2021 on Thursday. According to the report, India has slipped by 2 places ranking 132 against 130 in the year 2020 out of 191 countries. this leaves

The HDI is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living. The Index looks beyond the positivist approach of economic development and brings in social indicators too.

The HDI is a summary measure for assessing long-term progress in three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, access to knowledge and a decent standard of living. The Index looks beyond the positivist approach of economic development and brings in social indicators too.

India fell in the list of medium human development category with the HDI value of 0.633, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. Between 1990 and 2021, India's HDI value changed from 0.434 to 0.633, registering a change of 45.9 percent.

India fell in the list of medium human development category with the HDI value of 0.633, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. Between 1990 and 2021, India's HDI value changed from 0.434 to 0.633, registering a change of 45.9 percent.

The index is calculated using four indicators ― life expectancy at birth, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and the gross national income per capita.

The index is calculated using four indicators ― life expectancy at birth, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and the gross national income per capita.

INDIA'S PERFORMANCE ACROSS DIFFERENT HDI INDICATORS in 1990 AND 2021

INDIA'S PERFORMANCE ACROSS DIFFERENT HDI INDICATORS in 1990 AND 2021

View Full Image
India's HDI score, 1990
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
India's HDI score, 1990
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
India's HDI score, 2021
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
India's HDI score, 2021
Click on the image to enlarge

Life expectancy at birth

WHO defines life expectancy as the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live. Thus, life expectancy at birth is the average longevity of life in a country. Higher longevity denotes better and healthier life.

Life expectancy at birth

WHO defines life expectancy as the average number of years that a newborn could expect to live. Thus, life expectancy at birth is the average longevity of life in a country. Higher longevity denotes better and healthier life.

View Full Image
Life expectancy at birth, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Life expectancy at birth, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge

Life expectancy in India has increased from 58.7 years in 1990 to 67.2 years in 2021. This symbolises an increase of 14.4% and points towards improvement in healthcare and standard of living in the country.

Life expectancy in India has increased from 58.7 years in 1990 to 67.2 years in 2021. This symbolises an increase of 14.4% and points towards improvement in healthcare and standard of living in the country.

Expected years of schooling

Expected years of schooling is the number of years a child of school entrance age is expected to spend at school, or university, including years spent on repetition. It is the sum of the age-specific enrolment ratios for primary, secondary, post-secondary non-tertiary and tertiary education.

Expected years of schooling

Expected years of schooling is the number of years a child of school entrance age is expected to spend at school, or university, including years spent on repetition. It is the sum of the age-specific enrolment ratios for primary, secondary, post-secondary non-tertiary and tertiary education.

View Full Image
Expected years of schooling, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Expected years of schooling, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge

According to the UNDP data, expected years of schooling in India has witnessed a 48.75% surge. It was 8 years in 1990 and rose to 11.9 years in 2021.

According to the UNDP data, expected years of schooling in India has witnessed a 48.75% surge. It was 8 years in 1990 and rose to 11.9 years in 2021.

Mean years of schooling

Mean years of schooling can be defined as the average number of completed years of education of a country's population aged 25 years and older, excluding years spent repeating individual grades.

Mean years of schooling

Mean years of schooling can be defined as the average number of completed years of education of a country's population aged 25 years and older, excluding years spent repeating individual grades.

View Full Image
Mean years of schooling, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Mean years of schooling, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge

There has been a significant improvement in this indicator as India recorded a shift from 2.8 years as mean years of schooling to 6.7 years as mean years of schooling. This denotes a 139% increase in the mean years of schooling.

There has been a significant improvement in this indicator as India recorded a shift from 2.8 years as mean years of schooling to 6.7 years as mean years of schooling. This denotes a 139% increase in the mean years of schooling.

Gross national income per capita

Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is the dollar value of a country's final income in a year divided by its population. This indicator accounts for the economic element of the HDI.

Gross national income per capita

Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is the dollar value of a country's final income in a year divided by its population. This indicator accounts for the economic element of the HDI.

View Full Image
Gross national income per capita, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Gross national income per capita, India (1990 and 2021)
Click on the image to enlarge

According to 2017 as the base year, the per capita GNI of India has increased from $1,790 in 1990 to $6,590 in 2021. This is a tremendous increase of 268%.

According to 2017 as the base year, the per capita GNI of India has increased from $1,790 in 1990 to $6,590 in 2021. This is a tremendous increase of 268%.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.