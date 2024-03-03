In charts: Shades of pessimism ahead of a heated election season

Overall, no more than 31% of the respondents said they expected an improvement in communal relations in the coming five years, only 38% saw poverty levels dropping, and 43% were hopeful of better jobs for young Indians by 2029. Around 48% predicted that India would be among the world's top three economies by 2029. (Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that India will do so in his “third term", and the International Monetary Fund expects this by 2027.) On other questions, too, a majority weren’t hopeful, the survey showed.