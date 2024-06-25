In charts: The toll of climate crisis on India’s marginal farmers
SummaryNearly four in five marginal farmers in a recent survey said their villages had faced an extreme weather event in the past five years. Many reported big losses to their crop, and said they had to consider other employment avenues to wade through the crisis.
As erratic weather disrupts livelihoods at alarming frequency, Indian farmers are facing a big brunt, especially those with limited landholdings. In a survey held in April, 80% of marginal farmers—those who own less than one hectare of farm land—said their villages had suffered one or the other extreme weather event in the past five years. Such farmers also reported considerable impact on their crop produce, finances, and their livelihoods.