In charts | Which states are the best on computer literacy?

South Indians are far better at computer skills than those living in most other parts of India, the 78th round of the government's National Sample Survey showed. The survey, conducted over 276,000 households in 2020-21, shed light on the stark gender and rural-urban differences in information and communication technology (ICT) skills. Its report was released on Tuesday. Out of a list of nine different computer-related skills that the survey asked respondents about, the ability to handle files emerged as the most common skill, and knowledge of programming the rarest. Here's a wrap of what the findings revealed about Indians' e-literacy:

