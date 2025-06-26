In China, Rajnath Singh refuses to sign SCO document that skips Pahalgam, but mentions Balochistan: Report

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has refused to sign a joint statement at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet because it did not mention the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

While skipping any mention of Pahalgam, the document mentioned Balochistan, tacitly accusing India of creating unrest there, according to NDTV report quoting sources. Singh refused to sign the document as it ‘would have diluted India’s stand,’ according to the sources.

Pahalgam's exclusion from the document appears to have been done at Pakistan's behest as its all-weather ally, China, holds the SCO Chair presently, the NDTV report said.

Singh firmly stood ground on India’s stand on terrorism and Pahalgam and with the result no joint statement was issued after the meet, sources quoting by various media organisations said.

India has consistently rubbished Pakistan's allegations about its involvement in Balochistan and said Islamabad must look within and stop backing terror instead of making wild allegations.

Member states, including Russia, Pakistan, and China, are attending the summit in China's Qingdao to discuss issues related to regional and international security. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also attended the summit.

Need to hold the perpetrators accountable: Singh Earlier speaking at the SCO meet, Singh condemned terrorism emphasising the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice.

"We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross border terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil unequivocally," said Rajnath Singh.

Singh highlighted the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which was carried out by 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a proxy of the UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"On 22 April 2025, the terror group 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 innocent civilans, including a Nepali national, were killed. Victims were shot at after they were profiled based on religious identity. The Resistance Front which is a proxy of UN designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack," added Singh.

Singh said that India successfully launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, to dismant cross-border terrorist infrastructure.

"The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT's previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross border terrorist attacks, India on 07th May 2025 successfully launched Op Sindoor to dismantle cross border terrorist infrastructure," said Singh.

Singh reaffirmed India's resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that terrorism is a transnational threat that demands a unified response from nations.

“These threats do not respect national boundaries, and they demand a unified response rooted in transparency, mutual trust, and collaboration.”

Singh emphasised the need for proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth. The minister highlighted the significant role played by the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) mechanism of the SCO in this regard.

"We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth. The RATS mechanism of SCO has played a significant role in this regard. The joint statement of the Council of SCO Heads of State on 'Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism' issued during India's Chairmanship symbolises our shared commitment," added Singh.

The two-day SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting brings together defence leaders from member states including India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations to discuss issues related to regional and international peace and security.

Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomever committed.

The SCO, established in 2001, is an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting regional stability and security through cooperation and dialogue. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. China has assumed the Chair for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.'