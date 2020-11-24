In constant touch with Serum CEO to track vaccine development: Uddhav tells Modi

New Delhi: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a video conference, about the various steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He said a task force has been set up to manage distribution and vaccination in Maharashtra and that the government is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, to track development of the coronavirus vaccine.

Thackeray made the remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers of eight states which have reported higher number of Covid-19 cases.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine for Covid-19.

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 17,84,361 COVID-19 cases and 46,653 deaths due to the disease, as per the state health department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation.

The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

Fearing a Covid surge, the state had on Monday announced fresh set of rules for passengers coming from four states with higher Covid caseload.

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the government had announced on Monda.

"All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT_PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at the arrival airport. The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight," read an SOP from Maharashtra government.

"The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra," the SOP read.

Regarding travel by train, it said : "All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra."

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

Regarding the road travel, the SOP read, "The Concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature."

The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate. Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

Passengers not testing/found Covid positive shall be sent to Covid care Centre (CCC) for further care. the cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves, the SOP added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.