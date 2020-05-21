In covid lockdown, lonely millennials turn to gardening, fostering pets

NEW DELHI : Every day, Anzar Nawaz spends an hour in his balcony looking after the tomato and chilli plants he started nurturing six weeks ago. A few weeks into the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Nawaz, who lives alone in an apartment in Visakhapatnam began to feel like the routine of work, cooking and cleaning his apartment was exhausting. He missed people and wanted to do something that didn’t feel like a chore. So, one day, he picked up castaway clay pots and planted tomato and chilli seeds in them.