In Delhi, every land parcel to get unique 14-digit Bhu-Aadhaar code, govt initiative aims to end land disputes

In a major move to resolve long-standing property conflicts, the Delhi government has introduced the 'Bhu-Aadhaar' initiative. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that every land parcel in the city will now be assigned a unique 14-digit identification number, officially known as the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN).

This project is a key component of the central government’s Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) and was launched in 2021. By providing a digital identity card for land, the government aims to create a transparent, dispute-free environment for property owners.

A new digital land map of Delhi will be prepared using drone survey and high-resolution imaging. The Bhu-Aadhaar is a "revolutionary step" towards realising Prime Minister's vision of 'Digital India', Gupta said.

Technology-Driven Mapping A comprehensive digital map of Delhi is being developed using drone surveys and high-resolution imaging. The Survey of India is providing approximately 2 TB (terabyte) of high-quality geospatial data, including Ortho Rectified Images (ORI), to ensure every inch of land is accurately accounted for.

The 14-digit ULPIN code will be geo-referenced, allowing various government departments to sync data effortlessly and effectively preventing multiple registrations or fraudulent sales.

This step is part of the government's push to modernise Delhi's land records, freeing citizens from long-standing land disputes, the Delhi CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) said in a statement.

Progress and Implementation The rollout is being managed by the IT branch of the Revenue Department with technical backing from the Survey of India. The system has already been tested in Tilangpur Kotla village (West Delhi), where 274 ULPIN records were successfully generated.

The project will now expand across the national capital in a phased manner, including 48 villages already covered under the SVAMITVA scheme.

An initial allocation of ₹1.32 crore was dedicated to the project to establish the necessary infrastructure.

Impact on Citizens For the average resident, Bhu-Aadhaar replaces the need for a mountain of physical paperwork. A single 14-digit number will provide instant access to comprehensive property details, ensuring that the life savings invested by middle-class and poor families are protected from land mafias and boundary disputes.

