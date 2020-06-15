Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike after 2,224 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday. Delhi saw 56 deaths due to coronavirus and 878 recovered/migrated/discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 41,182, including 1327 deaths and 15,823 recovered/migrated/discharged, says Delhi government's latest Covid Health Bulletin.

Out of 7,353 samples tested on Sunday, 2,224 people were tested positive for the infection. The Covid positivity rate was 30.24% for the day. Delhi has tested a cumulative total of 2,90,592 samples till Sunday.

The total number of tests conducted in last one week in Delhi stands at 34,977 and the cumulative increase in the number of covid-19 positive cases is 11,239. The covid positivity rate in Delhi from 08th June to 14th June was 32.13%.

Total active cases in Delhi stands at 24,032. 598 new cases were admitted to hospitals on Sunday and 362 were discharged.

Delhi has total 5,137 total patients admitted in hospitals of which 695 patients are in ICU. Delhi has 182 patients on ventilator.

Delhi has a total of 20,793 positive patients in home isolation till date. There were a total of 222 containment zones as on Sunday in the national capital.

An all-party meeting is called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi which is scheduled to be held at 11 am today.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is likely to be attended by representatives of BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP apart from officials of Delhi government and the Centre.

