Is Delhi more affordable to live in or Bengaluru? We do not know yet. But Mumbai residents have already exclaimed their exit from the debate.

The discussion started on Twitter when some Bengaluru residents posted their “looking for flatmates" requests with details about the houses. Due to what Delhiites and Mumbaikers felt were very affordable rates, a meme fest ensued.

Here's the chronology for you:

The first listing came for a spacious and beautiful Mumbai home.

"Looking for female flatmates to share a beautiful 4bhk duplex in HSR with! Natural light & the porch + terrace have me hooked! 🤩 It’s a deal of deals!!!Rent: 17.5k Deposit: 75k. Pls RT & help us find interesting folks to share a roof with! (sic)," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person listed: "Looking for a flatmate for a room in Benson Town, BLR. It's a 4BHK duplex with a spare room and 3 bedrooms. Some perks: - green, peaceful area 🌱 - private terrace 🌄 - we have the best cook ever! 🍜 - spacious with tons of natural light 🌞 Rent 13k, deposit 70k. DM for video! (sic)."

In response to this, residents of Mumbai -- a city infamous for its high rent and lack of open spaces -- were quick to point out that such spaces are a rare luxury where they live.

"So is the rent for just the bed or the linens or what ? What about the rest of the items in the description. Please send menu. A concerned, Mumbaiite (who doesn’t live in Mumbai anymore) (sic)," wrote one person.

"Mumbai mein to itne mein sirf bathroom milega rent pe," wrote another.

Another resident of Mumbai said: "Mumbai Flat Ads: 1/2RK with no parking and common toilet - Rent 40K Bengaluru Flat Ads: 3BHK row house with car park and private theater in the basement and a butler named Jeeves - Rent 20K (sic)."

And that, in turn, gave rise to some hilarious memes. Check them out:

Meanwhile, people from Delhi and NCR joined the discussion to let the Mumbai residents know that they paid significantly less in rent when compared to the other two cities.

"Since everyone has been talking bout Bangalore rents, i just wanted to say that I live in NCR in a 3 bedroom, 1 store, 4 bathroom, kitchen, dining, living with 4 balconies amounting to 2000 sq feet and my rent is 20k per month with a security deposit of 20k. Bye (sic)," said one person.

"Since everyone is going nuts about Bangalore rents, let me say Delhi IS an affordable city. NCR is even cheaper. You can get a 3 BHK in 15K (sic)," another Twitter user said.

