In Delhi, you’ll see the national flag everywhere you go; this is why

In Delhi, you’ll see the national flag everywhere you go; this is why2 min read . 14 Aug 2022
According to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, freedom fighters made significant sacrifices for the nation and it is now time to fulfil their aspirations.
The move to place 500 high-mast national flags throughout the nation's capital, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has transformed it into the "City of Tricolours". At an event marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence, he was speaking to thousands of students at Thyagaraj Stadium.
"Delhi has become the City of tricolours. We have installed 500 high-mast national flags across Delhi with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go and not forget the country," CM Kejriwal said.
On his route to the event's location, he claimed to have seen as many as nine tricolours flying at half-staff. Everyone was urged by the chief minister to promise to raise India to new heights.
"Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. We have to take a pledge to make the country number one in the world. So let's take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean," Kejriwal said.
Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, as well as other officials, accompanied the chief minister. Sukhvinder Singh and Asees Kaur, two well-known singers, entertained the crowd by singing patriotic songs. In order to foster a sense of patriotism in 25 lakh children, according to Kejriwal, the Delhi government has given out national flags to them.
According to Kejriwal, freedom fighters made significant sacrifices for the nation and it is now time to fulfil their aspirations.
"Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best constitution in the world. Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about supreme sacrifice for the country," he added.
Come Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time.
The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.
(With PTI inputs)
