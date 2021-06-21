The deadly second wave of the pandemic in India has allowed China to surpass India, the world’s top vaccine producer, in delivering more covid-19 shots worldwide.

Beijing’s diplomatic win over New Delhi was helped by a ban on exports of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca developed and Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine. With the second wave turning deadly, claiming hundreds and thousands of lives, India decided to freeze exports and instead vaccinate more of its own people. This prompted several countries to turn to China.

China has donated a total of 22.37 million doses across the world in the past six months, showed data from the Covid19 Vaccine Market Dashboard by Unicef. Most of these vaccines were delivered by the Beijing Institute of Technology, the maker of Sinopharm, and CanSino Biologics. A total of 84 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe, have received vaccine doses so far from both companies through bilateral deals. In comparison, Pune-based SII donated 8.8 million doses to 48 countries in the past six months, the Unicef data showed. SII has a contractual obligation with the COVAX alliance co-led by Geneva-based Gavi. The COVAX facility is a global initiative for the equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccines. SII also has bilateral deals with several other countries.

Bharat Biotech, the other vaccine manufacturer from India, is still awaiting emergency approval from the World Health Organization, hindering its ability to scale up exports. The company has so far supplied its Covaxin vaccine to Nepal and Mauritius.

Vaccine manufacturers in India can produce a combined 5 billion doses a year, making it the single-largest manufacturing capacity globally. Besides traditional vaccine manufacturers such as SII, Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Panacea Biotec, several drugmakers in India have struck contracts with multinational vaccine manufacturers such as Russia’s Sputnik V and US vaccine company J&J. Sputnik V, the vaccine backed by the Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF), has the highest number of manufacturing partners from India.

Despite India’s manufacturing prowess in vaccine production, it is losing ground to Chinese companies as the government’s move to ban exports and focus on the domestic vaccination drive has given space for Chinese companies to step in.

“When Oxford University’s Jenner Institute appeared as a frontrunner in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and stated that they intended to allow any manufacturer anywhere the rights to the jab, the global health community thought India would do the job of supplying the vaccine to COVAX and developing countries. However, Oxford changed course and allowed exclusive licensing of Covisheild to just one producer in India," said Leena Menghaney a lawyer with MSF India, an independent medical humanitarian organization. “Without adequate pressure from the Indian government for more of its manufacturers to receive the licence and adequate investment into its scale-up, the developing world quickly ran out of vaccine doses. India’s second wave and the resulting humanitarian crisis led to the decision to vaccinate its entire adult population. The problems of a single company having the right to produce, and inadequate early investments in the scale-up also led to Covaxin shortages in India. The Indian government could have done much more planning last year. So now, all it is going to do is catch up," she added.

In Africa, nearly 37% of the vaccines supplied are through bilateral deals by Chinese companies. In comparison, most vaccines supplied by AstraZeneca are through the COVAX facility. While SII was committed to delivering up to 50 million doses to 64 countries under COVAX by April, Gavi issued a statement in March, notifying all these nations of the potential delays by SII due to India’s decision to open vaccination for all those above the age of 18.

